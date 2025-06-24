FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 250,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 19.1% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.61. The stock has a market cap of $591.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

