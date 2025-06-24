FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $328,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $553.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

