Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,579 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,232 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. China Renaissance lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,404 shares of company stock worth $4,130,167 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.