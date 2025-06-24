Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FVRR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

Fiverr International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 650,672 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 147,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

