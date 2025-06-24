Financial Survey: Rocket Companies (RKT) & Its Peers

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rocket Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 92.6% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Companies 0.06% 3.61% 1.27% Rocket Companies Competitors -4.16% -79.30% -0.70%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Rocket Companies has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Companies’ competitors have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rocket Companies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Companies 2 9 1 0 1.92 Rocket Companies Competitors 152 677 983 15 2.47

Rocket Companies currently has a consensus target price of $14.21, indicating a potential downside of 3.41%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 23.56%. Given Rocket Companies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rocket Companies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Companies $5.10 billion $29.37 million -490.33 Rocket Companies Competitors $18.27 billion $1.82 billion -70.46

Rocket Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Companies. Rocket Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rocket Companies competitors beat Rocket Companies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offers Core Digital Media, a online marketing platform in the mortgage and personal financial product sectors; Rocket Money, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a software services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; Rock Connections, a sales and support platform specializing in contact center services; and Rocket Innovation Studio that recruits and mentors top technology talent. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings Inc.

