Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:ETN opened at $333.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

