Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,659 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 target price on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $575.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Eagle Point Credit had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.46%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is -420.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

