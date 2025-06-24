E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

