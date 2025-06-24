Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

