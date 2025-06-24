Contrasting iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo -0.12% 2.52% 1.70% iSpecimen -139.63% -285.20% -114.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

DocGo has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DocGo and iSpecimen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $616.55 million 0.28 $19.99 million ($0.02) -84.25 iSpecimen $9.29 million 0.24 -$12.50 million ($12.89) -0.07

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen. DocGo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSpecimen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DocGo and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 3 3 0 2.50 iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 0.00

DocGo currently has a consensus target price of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 111.28%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Summary

DocGo beats iSpecimen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home, offices, and other locations; event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts; and total care management solutions comprising healthcare services and ancillary services, such as shelter. DocGo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. iSpecimen Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

