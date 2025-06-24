Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $653.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

