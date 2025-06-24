Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Stake Cut by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $163.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.76, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.70. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $265.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.