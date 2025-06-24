Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 628 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 31.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $145.82 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

