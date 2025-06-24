Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.