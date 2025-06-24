Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) & Toast (NYSE:TOST) Head to Head Contrast

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile -64.75% -17.30% -6.92% Toast 3.04% 11.01% 6.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Toast”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $110.54 million 1.18 -$84.60 million ($2.65) -1.62 Toast $4.96 billion 4.35 $19.00 million $0.23 188.57

Toast has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile. Cheetah Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cheetah Mobile and Toast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 0.00 Toast 0 12 12 0 2.50

Toast has a consensus price target of $41.21, suggesting a potential downside of 4.98%. Given Toast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toast has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Toast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toast beats Cheetah Mobile on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices. It also offers value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a delivery and reception robot, which includes marketing campaigns and services; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. In addition, the company provides mobile advertising services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations, such as online shopping, video, online game, travel, and local information; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves mobile advertising networks and partners, e-commerce companies, mobile application developers, and mobile game developers, as well as individual customers. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast. It provides toast online ordering and toast takeout, first-party delivery toast delivery services, and third-party delivery integrations and orders hub; and loyalty, email marketing, and toast gift cards. In addition, the company offers payroll and team management, Sling by Toast, Toast pay card and payout, and tips manager, as well as partner-enabled products comprising insurance and benefits; supply chain and accounting products, such as xtraCHEF by toast; and financial technology solutions consisting of payment processing, toast capital, and purchase plans. Further, it offers reporting and analytics, Toast shop, and Toast partner connect and application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in May 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

