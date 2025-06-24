Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $20,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

