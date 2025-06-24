Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 106,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

