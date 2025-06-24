Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Warren B. Kanders Sells 50,000 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,650,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,241,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,061,747.92. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $130.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cadre by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Cadre by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

