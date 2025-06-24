Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is Moran Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.3% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $38,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.6%

CDNS stock opened at $293.56 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $326.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock worth $5,972,453 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.