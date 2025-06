Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Insider Sells C$201,192.51 in Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) insider Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 182,543 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$201,192.51.

Riot Platforms, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 450,496 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total transaction of C$499,915.41.

On Monday, June 16th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 1,500 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total transaction of C$1,767.09.

On Monday, June 16th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 2,450 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$2,854.03.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 100 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$123.83.

On Monday, June 9th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 571 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$715.07.

On Monday, June 9th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 1,418 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$1,776.95.

On Monday, June 9th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 526 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$659.44.

On Monday, June 9th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 925 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$1,160.29.

On Monday, June 9th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 508 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$637.36.

On Monday, June 9th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 116 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$145.48.

Bitfarms Trading Down 2.8%

BITF opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from C$6.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Companyâ¿¿s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.Bitfarms currently has 10 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina.

