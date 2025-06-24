Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.87 and traded as high as C$27.81. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$27.53, with a volume of 94,763 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDT shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bird Construction from C$34.50 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.44.

The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

