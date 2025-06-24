Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – June 24th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Danaher, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, argenex, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Moderna are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are equity shares of companies that apply biological science and technology to develop medical therapies, diagnostic tools, and other life-science products. Investing in these stocks can offer substantial upside when clinical trials or regulatory approvals succeed, but they also carry elevated risk due to long development timelines, stringent regulatory hurdles and often binary trial outcomes. As a result, biotech equities tend to exhibit higher volatility compared with more established industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.06. The company had a trading volume of 679,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $411.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.66. 1,049,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.32. 714,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day moving average is $209.14. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

ALNY traded up $9.10 on Tuesday, reaching $322.23. The company had a trading volume of 361,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,809. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.09 and a 200-day moving average of $261.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $322.90.

argenex (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

ARGX traded up $25.76 on Tuesday, reaching $566.52. The company had a trading volume of 199,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $584.31 and a 200-day moving average of $608.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. argenex has a one year low of $428.76 and a one year high of $678.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $445.16. The company had a trading volume of 245,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $458.17 and a 200-day moving average of $459.38. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

MRNA traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $138.07.

