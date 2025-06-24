Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $101.02 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,260 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $101,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.