APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Has $71.06 Million Holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,920 shares during the period. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF makes up about 32.7% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd owned 1.83% of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF worth $71,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NVDL stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $88.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

