Analyzing Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) and Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Core & Main has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core & Main and Enerpac Tool Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core & Main $7.44 billion 1.54 $411.00 million $2.15 27.12 Enerpac Tool Group $589.51 million 3.95 $85.75 million $1.69 25.51

Core & Main has higher revenue and earnings than Enerpac Tool Group. Enerpac Tool Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core & Main, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Core & Main and Enerpac Tool Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core & Main 5.47% 23.55% 6.80% Enerpac Tool Group 15.47% 24.61% 12.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Core & Main and Enerpac Tool Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core & Main 1 3 7 0 2.55 Enerpac Tool Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Core & Main presently has a consensus price target of $59.55, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.94%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than Core & Main.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Core & Main shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Core & Main shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats Core & Main on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc. is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; maintenance and manpower services; high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. This segment markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Other segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical textiles. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.