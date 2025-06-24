Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Trimmed by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.0%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $273.29 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.66.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

