95,462 Shares in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 774,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder David R. Liu acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $31,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,198,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,096,428.05. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,250 over the last three months. 22.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PRME shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRME

Prime Medicine Price Performance

PRME opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.