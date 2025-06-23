Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,178 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of RSPH stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $739.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

