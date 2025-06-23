XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after buying an additional 2,946,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,947,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after buying an additional 1,913,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,313,000 after buying an additional 1,426,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of EMR opened at $128.30 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

