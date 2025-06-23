Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams Companies Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $60.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
