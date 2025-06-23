Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,851 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,297,000 after purchasing an additional 57,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 308,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $230.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $234.78.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

