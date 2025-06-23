Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 239,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3156 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

