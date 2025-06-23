Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Makes New $8.12 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 4.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

ISRG stock opened at $509.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total value of $118,047.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $970,738.08. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

