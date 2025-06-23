Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $39,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Capstone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 175,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

