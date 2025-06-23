Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) Position Decreased by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Tri Continental were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $10,315,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Continental by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 164,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Continental during the 4th quarter worth $4,214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Continental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tri Continental by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

TY opened at $30.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. Tri Continental Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Tri Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

