Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.54. 145,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 931,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNXP shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $235.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.39. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.96% and a negative net margin of 1,313.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1762.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tonix Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,307.75. This trade represents a 80,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

