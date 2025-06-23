The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Raised by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Progressive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Progressive by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $261.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.49. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total value of $110,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,084.80. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,157 shares of company stock worth $9,352,400 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

