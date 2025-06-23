Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,651 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average volume of 1,037 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 27,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $35,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,661.76. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 87,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $111,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,332.48. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,257 shares of company stock worth $585,253. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Gevo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 441.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 287,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. 625,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,474. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $298.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.04. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 193.87%. The business had revenue of $29.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEVO

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.