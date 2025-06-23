Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 40,014 Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.
Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of BUCK stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $25.12.
Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Profile
The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
