Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 746 Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Ball by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 764.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALL. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ball Stock Up 0.6%

BALL opened at $56.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

