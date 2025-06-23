Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $286.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.55 and its 200-day moving average is $302.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.