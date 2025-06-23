Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,049 UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 841.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 888,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 794,500 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

