Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Rubrik comprises approximately 1.4% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rubrik by 1,329.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $63,763,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,795 shares in the company, valued at $9,720,811.80. This trade represents a 14.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,244,804 shares of company stock valued at $107,800,803. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

