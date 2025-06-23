Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,723 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $298,644,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

