Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

XBI stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

