Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $182.57 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.