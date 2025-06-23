Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.59 and last traded at $35.80. 1,449,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,926,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nano Nuclear Energy

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 5.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -38.64.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the first quarter worth about $217,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 385.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.