Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $804,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $628.48 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $585.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

