Longboard Asset Management LP Invests $206,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 405 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.67.

Watsco Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $421.68 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.91 and a 12-month high of $571.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.13 and a 200-day moving average of $482.31.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 92.24%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.