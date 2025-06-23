Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $46.06. 753,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,792,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $1,350,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,388.48. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $252,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,743.60. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,396. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 130,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

